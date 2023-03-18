Ombudsman orders swift action on cases referred by regional office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has directed the Multan administration to take swift action for resolving the public complaints related to provincial government departments, especially police and revenue, to protect the public rights.

He said this in a meeting with the district administration officers in the office of Commissioner Multan Amir Khattak, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

During the meeting, which was attended by Adviser (Headquarters) Shafiq Hussain Bukhari, Regional Police Officer Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir, City Police Officer Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana and others, provincial ombudsman emphasised the importance of addressing the public grievances promptly and efficiently, as it encourages more efficient public administration and provides a cost-effective dispute resolution mechanism to people. He also highlighted the importance of the platform of district ombudsman offices and encouraged the administration to work closely with them to ensure that citizens' complaints are resolved in a timely and effective manner.

"Many of the complaints we receive related to police and revenue departments, and it is essential that we work together to address these issues and ensure that citizens' rights are protected," said Khan. "I urge the Multan administration to take timely action to address the complaints and work closely with the regional ombudsman office to address the public grievances."In addition, the Ombudsman Punjab instructed the focal persons of provincial departments to respond promptly to cases sent by the head office and regional ombudsman offices. He also acknowledged the district offices' role in facilitating plaintiffs in resolving their issues and praised the diligent use of information technology, which has made the process of public relief more efficient.

Earlier, Ombudsman Azam Suleman chaired a departmental meeting at the Multan office to review the performance of consultants and an advisor of 10 districts of south Punjab.