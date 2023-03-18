UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Orders Swift Action On Cases Referred By Regional Office

Sumaira FH Published March 18, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Ombudsman orders swift action on cases referred by regional office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has directed the Multan administration to take swift action for resolving the public complaints related to provincial government departments, especially police and revenue, to protect the public rights.

He said this in a meeting with the district administration officers in the office of Commissioner Multan Amir Khattak, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

During the meeting, which was attended by Adviser (Headquarters) Shafiq Hussain Bukhari, Regional Police Officer Capt (retd) Muhammad Sohail Ahmad Chaudhry, Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir, City Police Officer Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana and others, provincial ombudsman emphasised the importance of addressing the public grievances promptly and efficiently, as it encourages more efficient public administration and provides a cost-effective dispute resolution mechanism to people. He also highlighted the importance of the platform of district ombudsman offices and encouraged the administration to work closely with them to ensure that citizens' complaints are resolved in a timely and effective manner.

"Many of the complaints we receive related to police and revenue departments, and it is essential that we work together to address these issues and ensure that citizens' rights are protected," said Khan. "I urge the Multan administration to take timely action to address the complaints and work closely with the regional ombudsman office to address the public grievances."In addition, the Ombudsman Punjab instructed the focal persons of provincial departments to respond promptly to cases sent by the head office and regional ombudsman offices. He also acknowledged the district offices' role in facilitating plaintiffs in resolving their issues and praised the diligent use of information technology, which has made the process of public relief more efficient.

Earlier, Ombudsman Azam Suleman chaired a departmental meeting at the Multan office to review the performance of consultants and an advisor of 10 districts of south Punjab.

Related Topics

Multan Resolution Police Technology Punjab Government

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars Â decide Â to ba ..

HBL PSL 8 Final: Lahore Qalandars Â decide Â to bat first against Sultans

19 minutes ago
 Najam Sethi claims PSLâ€™s media rating better tha ..

Najam Sethi claims PSLâ€™s media rating better than IPLâ€™s

30 minutes ago
 Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dub ..

Habtoor Ankora and Bangash Bhansali to meet in Dubai Challenge Cup&#039;s final

31 minutes ago
 Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

2 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

2 hours ago
 Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions i ..

Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions in Italy

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.