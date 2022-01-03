UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Pays Surprise Visit To Airport Road Police Station

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 03, 2022 | 09:16 PM

Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Baloch Monday paid a surprise visit to Airport Road Police Station and reviewed interrogation processes of mysterious death of prisoner Zahoor Shah in the Station

He was accompanied by Directors of the Ombudsman's Office Saeed Ahmed Shahwani, Abdul Manan Achakzai, AD Protocol Aftab Ahmed and Legal Advisor Ismatullah Mandokhel and other officers, said press release issued here.

On this occasion, SP Qazi Ali Raza And SDPO Abdul Razzaq gave briefing of Zahoor Shah murder case.

The provincial ombudsman urged the concerned police officials to take foolproof measures to prevent such tragic incidents so that such incidents would not happen again in future.

The provincial ombudsman assured the family of the deceased that an inquiry was being held into the death of Zahoor Shah during his detention and he would be ensured of justice.

