Ombudsman Pb. Mediates To Provide 25.15 Mln Relief To 19 Plaintiffs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 04, 2023 | 12:00 PM

Ombudsman Pb. mediates to provide 25.15 mln relief to 19 plaintiffs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Ombudsman Punjab Major (R) Azam Suleman, on applications of aggrieved persons against government departments,provided Rs. 25,157,097 financial relief to 19 plaintiffs along with redressal of their issues.

The spokesman of the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab stated this in a statement issued on Tuesday.

While giving details, the spokesman reported that the education department paid employment dues worth Rs.3,816,160 to Lahore's Farzana Arif, whose husband had passed away; Rs.24,09,154 to the sister of a Sheikhupura-based widow; and arrears of dues amounting to Rs.586,715 to one Shamim Akhtar by the Khushab municipal committee after they approached the ombudsman office for payment of their long-awaited amounts.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab resolved the complaints from various districts about the non-provision of different kinds of dues and family pensions and provided a total relief of Rs.7,882,210 to the plaintiffs, the spokesman added.

As a result of the action taken by the ombudsman office on the requests for payment of services and work done by business organizations, one Bassam Ahmad Latif has been given Rs 952,400 by the Punjab Institute of Cardiology, Lahore; Muhammad Humayun Zaib Malik has been paid Rs.

519,234 by the Jhelum municipal committee, and Malik Muhammad Imran has been given Rs.1,624,677 by the PHA Rawalpindi, the spokesman noted.

Additionally, the ombudsman office interceded on requests for the payment of salary arrears and the creation of OSD posts, made by Shamim Akhtar and Sidra Javed from Multan and the widow plaintiff of Bhakkar namely Haseena,and facilitated them by providing a total relief worth Rs.2,366,547, the spokesman stated.

Further, the local government & community development department paid the financial relief of 4.4 million rupees to widows of its deceased employees from Bhakkar and Faisalabad after the involvement of the ombudsman office. Also, the education department has paid six lakh rupees to Waqar Hashim of Sargodha as financial aid amount for his deceased wife, the spokesman concluded.

