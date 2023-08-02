Open Menu

Ombudsman Pb Takes 152 Notices To Resolve Public Issues In June

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Ombudsman Pb takes 152 notices to resolve public issues in June

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :In response to 152 notices taken by Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan in June, the administration of the various districts spent Rs 836,546,776 to resolve 45 diverse problems of people.

However, 107 other public issues did not incur any government expenditures for the actions taken by the relevant departments.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesman for the Ombudsman Punjab shared financial breakdown of actions taken.

An amount of Rs 57,644,089 was spent to address eight complaints related to sewerage lines repair while a modest outlay of Rs 35,992 was made to cover open manholes. A significant amount of Rs 778,832,995 was invested in resolving 27 complaints regarding waste disposal and cleanliness of streets and roads in different districts.

Additionally, Rs 33,700 was utilized to attend three complaints linked to maintenance of water filtration plants, ensuring access to clean drinking water for the public, the spokesman stated.

The administration and government departments also successfully addressed 24 own-motion notices for the restoration of sewerage lines, two for covering manholes, 44 for waste disposal and solid waste management, two for water filtration plants rehabilitation, 12 for water supply pipeline maintenance,and four others for street light repairs without any government expenditures, the spokesmanconcluded.

Related Topics

Punjab Water June Government

Recent Stories

German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for b ..

German Army Chief lauds Pakistan’s efforts for bringing peace in region

44 minutes ago
 ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contem ..

ECP again defers Imran Khan's indictment in contempt case

48 minutes ago
 Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve ..

Cowardly attacks can’t weaken nation’s resolve against terrorism: PM

2 hours ago
 PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

PM paying day-long visit to Karachi today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 August 2023

4 hours ago
Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches ..

Weapons and Hazardous Substance Office re-launches intiative to register unlicen ..

12 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aime ..

Sultan AlNeyadi undertakes HRF Veg Experiment aimed at enhancing space nutrition

13 hours ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich U ..

Sultan AlNeyadi&#039;s ham radio sessions enrich UAE students&#039; journey into ..

13 hours ago
 ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management ..

ADNOC and Occidental to evaluate carbon management projects in UAE, US to accele ..

13 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain large ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: &#039;Egypt will remain largest and greatest cultural incub ..

13 hours ago
 Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Bor ..

Warsaw to Increase Number of Troops on Belarus Border Over Alleged Airspace Viol ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan