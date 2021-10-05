Ombudsman presents annual report to CM

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Sindh Ombudsman Ajaz ali Khan Tuesday presented annual performance report of the Ombudsman Secretariat for the year 2020 to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah.

The report indicates redressal of grievances of the masses on their complaints against the government functionaries and future plans to enhance the awareness and outreach to the Ombudsman's office, said official statement.

The Chief Minister appreciated the efforts made by the Ombudsman in disposal of the pending complaints and desired to continue the same to provide speedy administrative justice to the people of the province.