Ombudsman Presents Annual Report To Governor Punjab

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Ombudsman presents annual report to governor Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Ombudsman Punjab Major (Retd) Azam Suleman called on Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman and presented annual report of the provincial ombudsman office during a meeting at the Governor's House, here on Thursday.

In a briefing to the governor, the ombudsman said a financial relief of 880.851 million rupees was given to the complainants while 17480 kanal state-land worth 985 million rupees was retrieved from the illegal occupants in the year 2020-21.

He said Governor Punjab upheld 99 percent of the decisions of the provincial ombudsman in appeals against the decisions of the provincial ombudsman.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said the forum of provincial ombudsman is an affordable means of resolving complaints and providing justice for the people. He appreciated the digitization initiative in the office of the provincial ombudsman. He said availability of decision of the provincial ombudsman in urdu language is a big facility for the general public.

The Ombudsman Punjab Major (Retd) Azam Suleman said mobile application of Ombudsman Punjab is available in English and Urdu languages for the public. He further said that overseas Pakistanis are also being provided relief as per law in the land grabbing cases.

