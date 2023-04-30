UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Punjab Arbitrates To Initiate Compensations Of 300 Kanal Lands To Owners

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Ombudsman Punjab arbitrates to initiate compensations of 300 kanal lands to owners

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :The disbursement of a cumulative remuneration of Rs 152.279 million to 506 owners has been started as the price of their 300 kanal lands acquired by the District Collector Sheikhupura.

A spokesman for the Ombudsman Punjab office said here on Sunday, the land was acquired for the construction of Lahore-Karachi Motorway Interchange at Mauza Faizpur Khurd, Dhudian and Sagian Par Kalan, and the landowners had been awaiting the compensation for their acquired portions of land since 2016.

Mian Riazuddin and Mansoor Ali of Lahore in their applications submitted to the ombudsman office, had stated that payments for their acquired lands had not been made. They not only sought the rightful payments based on the Deputy Commissioner's rate but also demanded additional compensation for the utilization of their acquired lands since 2016.

During the proceedings, it came out that, in addition to the issue of double registration of Khasra numbers, there were some delays in the land acquisition process.

Consequently, the ombudsman office promptly informed the board of Revenue (BOR) that, prima facie, there was a lack of oversight in monitoring the performance of land acquisition collectors, after their attachments with provincial government departments.

As a result, substantial funds deposited in the land acquisition collectors' accounts, by the government, remain unused, causing delays in compensating the affected individuals.

Therefore, an institutionalized system should be devised by the BOR for monitoring the land acquisition collectors' performance, and ensuring timely payments to the owners of acquired lands, the spokesman added.

Thanks to the continued efforts and liaison with the offices of Commissioner Lahore and Deputy Commissioner Sheikhupura, the district price assessment committee Sheikhupurahas settled the compensation price of the acquired lands and payments to the landownershave started by the office of the assistant commissioner/land acquisition collector Ferozwala.

