UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Punjab Constitutes Working Group Against Child Abuse

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Ombudsman Punjab constitutes working group against child abuse

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan on Friday constituted an experts working group to raise public awareness against online child abuse in the province.

According to the office of the Ombudsman Punjab here, Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children Tabana Sajjad Naseer would lead the 16-member working group with Chairperson National Commission on Children (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Shaheen Attiqur Rehman, Advisor Grievance Commissioner for Children (Wafaqi Mohtasib) Syeda Viquarun Nisa Hashmi, MPAs Shamsa Ali and Zainab Lodhi, president of an NGO Pehchaan Dr Naeem Zafar as its members.

He said special secretaries of home, school education and higher education departments, provincial secretary information and culture, director generals of Auqaf, social welfare and child protection & welfare bureau departments, head of HRCP, additional IG (Ops) Punjab and FIA's director cyber crime Punjab would be the ex-officio members.

The working group would act as a think tank, in collaboration with line departments, to protect children from cyber-harassment to develop Punjab as a child-friendly province.

In this regard, a meeting of the working group would be held in the office ofOmbudsman Punjab on March 10.

Related Topics

Education Punjab Lead Tank Cyber Crime Federal Investigation Agency March From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

Pak Vs Aus: Imamul Haq scores maiden Test century

23 minutes ago
 Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, ..

Russian forces seize huge Ukrainian nuclear plant, fire extinguished

51 minutes ago
 Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as b ..

Fawad Chaudhary terms Peshawar suicide attack as big conspiracy

1 hour ago
 2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terr ..

2016 Arms Case: President appears before Anti-Terrorism Court in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 peopl ..

Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque leaves 30 people martyred, 50 others injured

4 hours ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>