UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Punjab Convenes Meetings To Review Performance Of Advisors, Consultants

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2022 | 10:00 PM

Ombudsman Punjab convenes meetings to review performance of advisors, consultants

Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan has convened meetings at his office to review the performance of regional advisors and consultants working in 36 districts of the province to mitigate public problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan has convened meetings at his office to review the performance of regional advisors and consultants working in 36 districts of the province to mitigate public problems.

A spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab stated in a statement issued here on Friday that performance review meetings of advisors and consultants will be held on May 16, 19, 23 and 26 at the head office here under the chair of Ombudsman Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan.

He would review the status of resolution of public grievances, the spokesman added.

The advisors and consultants from Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal and Okara would participate in the meeting to be held on May 16, concluded the spokesman.

Related Topics

Resolution Punjab Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Okara Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Bahawalnagar Khanewal Lodhran Muzaffargarh Pakpattan Rajanpur May From

Recent Stories

ANF arrest 2 drug peddlers, recovers drugs

ANF arrest 2 drug peddlers, recovers drugs

1 minute ago
 Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results

Tennis: ATP/WTA Italian Open results

1 minute ago
 Three held for possessing illegal weapons

Three held for possessing illegal weapons

1 minute ago
 California Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Officer ..

California Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Officers During Jan. 6 Riot - US Just ..

1 minute ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz for improving water s ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz for improving water supply in Cholistan

6 minutes ago
 RT Says Filming Crew Caught Under Ukrainian Fire N ..

RT Says Filming Crew Caught Under Ukrainian Fire Near Dokuchaievsk, Two Operator ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.