Ombudsman Punjab convenes meetings to review performance of advisors, consultants

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan has convened meetings at his office to review the performance of regional advisors and consultants working in 36 districts of the province to mitigate public problems.

A spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab stated in a statement issued here on Friday that performance review meetings of advisors and consultants will be held on May 16, 19, 23 and 26 at the head office here under the chair of Ombudsman Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan.

He would review the status of resolution of public grievances, the spokesman added.

The advisors and consultants from Bahawalpur, Lodhran, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bahawalnagar, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal and Okara would participate in the meeting to be held on May 16, concluded the spokesman.