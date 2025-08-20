Ombudsman Punjab elected second vice-president of IOI

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Ombudsman has been elected as the Second Vice-President of the International Ombudsman Institute (IOI), becoming the first Pakistani Ombudsman to attain this prestigious global office.

According to spokesperson for Ombudsman Punjab office, the appointment is being hailed as a matter of pride for Punjab and Pakistan, reflecting international recognition of the institution’s commitment to justice, transparency, and citizen-focused governance.

Headquartered in Vienna, Austria, the IOI is the world’s leading organization of ombudsman institutions, dedicated to promoting good governance and accountability worldwide.

As Second Vice-President, Ombudsman Punjab will play a key role in fostering international dialogue, cooperation, and decision-making on governance issues affecting multiple countries. The position also places Pakistan at the forefront of global efforts to strengthen fair public administration and institutional mechanisms for the protection of citizens’ rights.

This achievement underscores the dedication, reforms, and vision demonstrated by the Ombudsman Office under its current leadership, earning widespread confidence at the global level.