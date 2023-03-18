Ombudsman Punjab for swift action to resolve public complaints

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R), Azam Suleman Khan on Saturday directed the administration to take swift action to resolve public complaints related to provincial departments to protect public rights.

He stated this during a meeting with district administration officers in Commissioner Multan Amir Khattak office here on Saturday.

Ombudsman Punjab Adviser (Headquarters) Shafiq Hussain Bukhari, RPO Capt (R) Muhammad Sohail Ahmad Chaudhary, Deputy Commissioner Umar Jahangir, City Police Officer Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana and others participated in the meeting.

The provincial ombudsman emphasized the importance of addressing public grievances promptly and efficiently, as it encourages more efficient public administration and provides a cost-effective dispute resolution mechanism to the people.

He also highlighted the importance of the platform of district ombudsman offices and encouraged the administration to work closely with them to ensure that citizens' complaints are resolved in timely and effective manner.

"Many of the complaints we receive relate to police and revenue departments, and it is essential that we work together to address these issues and ensure that citizens' rights are protected," said Mr Khan.

"I urge the Multan administration to take timely actions to address these complaints and work closely with the regional ombudsman office to resolve the public grievances." In addition, the Ombudsman Punjab directed the focal persons of provincial departments to respond promptly to cases sent by the head office and regional ombudsman offices.

He also acknowledged the district offices' role in facilitating plaintiffs in resolving their issues and praised the diligent use of information technology, which has made the process of public relief more efficient.

Earlier, the Ombudsman Azam Suleman chaired a departmental meeting at the Multan office to review the performance of consultants and an advisor of ten districts of south Punjab, said a press release issued here.