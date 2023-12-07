Open Menu

Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali Met Commissioner Salwat Saeed

Faizan Hashmi Published December 07, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali met Commissioner Salwat Saeed

Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali met Commissioner Salwat Saeed at her office, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali met Commissioner Salwat Saeed at her office, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, protection of women's rights and implementation of the harassment act were discussed.

The commissioner informed about effective measures being taken for women rights across the division.

She said that a peaceful environment is being ensured for women at their workplace.

She promised that divisional administration would provide full coordination for sensitizing women about their legitimate rights.

Related Topics

Punjab Women

Recent Stories

Public meetings, gatherings banned under section 1 ..

Public meetings, gatherings banned under section 144

4 minutes ago
 Commissioner visits Faisalabad Institute of Cardio ..

Commissioner visits Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC),

4 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur stresses to pay focus on outdoor acti ..

Mayor Sukkur stresses to pay focus on outdoor activities

4 minutes ago
 Mayor chairs consultative meeting for Hyderabad Ma ..

Mayor chairs consultative meeting for Hyderabad Master Plan 2047

4 minutes ago
 First Halal Certification Centre being created: DG

First Halal Certification Centre being created: DG

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $12 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $12.107 billion

14 minutes ago
Inter-faith harmony imperative for national prospe ..

Inter-faith harmony imperative for national prosperity

43 minutes ago
 Muslim, Christian leaders condemn Israeli war crim ..

Muslim, Christian leaders condemn Israeli war crimes in Gaza, calls for UN inter ..

43 minutes ago
 PU HCBF organises conference on banking, insurance

PU HCBF organises conference on banking, insurance

43 minutes ago
 Secretary health for early procurement of medicine ..

Secretary health for early procurement of medicine, medical equipments

43 minutes ago
 Only half of young people able to identify correct ..

Only half of young people able to identify correct definition of climate change: ..

43 minutes ago
 Wang Yi urges closer bonds among LMC member states

Wang Yi urges closer bonds among LMC member states

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan