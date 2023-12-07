Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali met Commissioner Salwat Saeed at her office, here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Ombudsman Punjab Nabila Hakim Ali met Commissioner Salwat Saeed at her office, here on Thursday.

During the meeting, protection of women's rights and implementation of the harassment act were discussed.

The commissioner informed about effective measures being taken for women rights across the division.

She said that a peaceful environment is being ensured for women at their workplace.

She promised that divisional administration would provide full coordination for sensitizing women about their legitimate rights.