Ombudsman Punjab Presents Annual Report To Governor

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:31 PM

Ombudsman Punjab presents annual report to Governor

Ombudsman Punjab Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman on Wednesday called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor's House and presented the annual report

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Ombudsman Punjab Maj (Retd) Azam Suleman on Wednesday called on Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar at the Governor's House and presented the annual report.

Lauding the performance of Ombudsman office, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said the provision of speedy justice would strengthen Pakistan, adding that oppression and injustice would not be tolerated with anyone.

He said all appeals against the decisions of Ombudsman Punjab had been disposed of by the Governor's secretariat.

He said it was the responsibility of provincial institutions to provide justice and redress public grievances, adding that no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

Chaudhry Sarwar said the PTI government was purging institutions of political interference. He said the government had an unequivocal policy against land grabbers.

Ombudsman Punjab Azam Suleman informed the Governor Punjab that his office had taken strict action against land grabbers, retrieving 351 kanals and 14 marlas of state land worth about Rs 275 million.

The Ombudsman said that 5,000 fewer complaints than the previous year were received in the government departments of Punjab, adding that the office of Ombudsman Punjab received 18,750 complaints against the police, revenue and other departments in 2019 while 13,191 complaints were received in 2020, out of which, 11,817 complaints had been redressed.

He apprised that child abuse cases, complaints of government employees, widows and heirs of deceased government employees were addressed on a priority basis by the office of Ombudsman Punjab, adding that steps were also being taken to provide immediate relief to the overseas Pakistanis. He said the performance of regional offices of the Ombudsman Punjab was reviewed regularly for speedy redressal of complaints.

Azam Suleman inforemed that Management Information System had been launched in the Ombudsman Punjab officeand in 41 regional offices, adding that general cases were decided within 30 to 35 days while cases involving financial matters were decided in 45 to 50 days.

