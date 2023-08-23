Open Menu

Ombudsman Punjab Provides Relief Of Rs. 1.09 Mln To Ramzan Bazar Suppliers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2023 | 01:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :On the order of the Ombudsman Punjab, Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, the outstanding dues amounting to Rs.1,090,950 have been paid to the suppliers of different articles for Ramzan bazar of Sargodha district.

According to a spokesman of the office of Ombudsman, the complainant filed a complaint that he supplied sugar and oil for Ramzan bazar of Sargodha district, but even after the Ramzan, the former Assistant Commissioner Sargodha did not pay him a single penny against the goods supplied.

The Ombudsman ordered to pay the outstanding dues to the complainants, in that any further delay. The outstanding dues amounting to Rs 9,41,000 of similar kind of suppliers were also cleared by the district administration of Sargodha on the directions of Ombudsman Punjab.

