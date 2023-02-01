Ombudsman Punjab provides Rs 22.5 million relief to complainants

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Ombudsman Punjab has provided a cumulative financial relief of Rs 2,25,60,861 to applicants of Lahore and other districts, who approached the office for the payment of their pension, GP fund, gratuity and other employment dues from provincial government departments.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the spokesman said the Ombudsman office interceded for the necessary repair and maintenance of roads and cleanliness of sewerage lines in the areas of the applicants from Lahore, Attock, Mianwali, Jhelum, Jhang and Gujranwala districts.

This had helped in providing a neat and clean atmosphere to the locals, he addedAlongside this, the spokesman reported that the Jhelum municipal committee had prepared estimates of around two million rupees for the repair of sewerage line of Madni Mohalla. This step had been taken on the complaint of Abdul Rahman of Jhelum who approached the ombudsman office for functionality the sewerage line of his area.