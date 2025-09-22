Open Menu

Ombudsman Punjab Recovers 159 Kanals Of State Land Worth Rs 44.5m

Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 11:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has retrieved 159 kanals of state land valued at Rs 44.5 million from illegal occupants, following complaints lodged by 23 citizens.

According to a press release issued on Monday, the relevant departments had made repeated but unsuccessful attempts to remove the encroachers.

The recovery was carried out on the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman, after a legal demarcation of the land.

The Ombudsman further instructed authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent future encroachments.

Local residents and complainants lauded the action, describing it as timely relief that upheld the rule of law. The initiative has been cited as another example of the Ombudsman’s impartial and result-oriented approach against the misuse of public land.

