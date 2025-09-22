Ombudsman Punjab Recovers 159 Kanals Of State Land Worth Rs 44.5m
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 11:05 PM
The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has retrieved 159 kanals of state land valued at Rs 44.5 million from illegal occupants, following complaints lodged by 23 citizens
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has retrieved 159 kanals of state land valued at Rs 44.5 million from illegal occupants, following complaints lodged by 23 citizens.
According to a press release issued on Monday, the relevant departments had made repeated but unsuccessful attempts to remove the encroachers.
The recovery was carried out on the directives of the Provincial Ombudsman, after a legal demarcation of the land.
The Ombudsman further instructed authorities to take all necessary measures to prevent future encroachments.
Local residents and complainants lauded the action, describing it as timely relief that upheld the rule of law. The initiative has been cited as another example of the Ombudsman’s impartial and result-oriented approach against the misuse of public land.
Recent Stories
UAE convenes global CEOs to advance strategic investment, partnerships at UNGA 8 ..
1,300 Korean companies now operate in UAE, marking 16% growth
IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt
Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet ..
SIF 2025 unveils agenda, sets roadmap for global sustainable growth, economic tr ..
Kazakhstan's President visit in November to strengthen ties with Pakistan: Ambas ..
Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catches fire
DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elections on Sep 24
Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Center SBA
DPM, Arab-Islamic FMs hold consultations ahead of UNGA session
CM inaugurates Electric Bus Project for Sahiwal, unveils public welfare initiati ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks Chief Commissioner's answer in plea against promotion of labor officer2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's humanitarian aid for Gaza arrives at El-Arish airport , Egypt2 minutes ago
-
Court issues warrants for Imaan Mazari, Hadi Ali Chattha in controversial tweet case2 minutes ago
-
Store room of NBP's main branch in Hyderabad catches fire15 minutes ago
-
DC declares holiday in certain UCs for LG bye-elections on Sep 242 minutes ago
-
Plantation drive held at Police Facilitation Center SBA16 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Electric Bus Project for Sahiwal, unveils public welfare initiatives16 minutes ago
-
Shahmir Khan Bhutto appointed as Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Division16 minutes ago
-
CM Maryam reviews flood relief measures in Bahawalnagar16 minutes ago
-
SSP Investigation orders crackdown against hardcore criminals2 minutes ago
-
CPO awards commendation certificates to outstanding Traffic Officers2 minutes ago
-
Agreement with KSA to further strengthen relations: Musadik2 minutes ago