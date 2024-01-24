Open Menu

Ombudsman Punjab Resolves Dozens Of Public Complaints: Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 04:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Ombudsman Punjab while taking notice on 126 complaints of citizens regarding sanitation, sewer and others, had resolved dozens of issues during the last month of December.

The administration of respective districts spent a sum of over Rs. 256.3 million on 26 complaints while no official resources were spent on the remaining 100 complaints.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the spokesperson of Ombudsman Punjab said that Rs 3,39,000 were spent on three notices for the maintenance of sewer lines, Rs 5.7 million on 4 notices for covering sewer holes, Rs 60,000 utilised for resolving three notices regarding garbage collection and cleanliness.

Similarly, over Rs 247.7 million were spent on processing of 10 notices for repairing and rehabilitation of streets and roads, while Rs.3.4 million utilized for addressing six notices to repair and maintenance of water filtration plants and street lights. Meanwhile, the residents of the different localities thanked Ombudsman Punjab Major (Retired) Azam Suleman Khan for addressing long-standing genuine issues of the public, the spokesperson added.

APP/sak

