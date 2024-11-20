Ombudsman Punjab retrieves over 11,551 kanals of govt land

The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has mediated to retrieve 11,551 kanals of government land valued at over Rs. 420 million across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024)

This action followed numerous complaints regarding illegal occupation and blockage of public pathways. The Office of the Ombudsman Punjab's involvement led the provincial departments to take speedy action to reclaim the land from encroachers.

According to a spokesman for the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab, several complainants had reported unauthorized occupations of government land and pathways. In response, the ombudsman office directed provincial departments and concerned administration to expedite the retrieval process which resulted in the recovery of the land estimated at over Rs.

420 million in value from the land mafia.

Additionally, the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab facilitated the release of pending dues for various applicants. This includes financial aid amounting to Rs.1.712 million to two applicants for monthly assistance, Rs.1.426 million to three applicants for their delayed grants (monthly and marriage grants), and Rs. 562,000 to 13 applicants for overdue educational scholarships, the spokesman said.

The applicants have expressed gratitude to the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab for promptly redressing their grievances.