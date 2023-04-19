UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Punjab Reviews Quarterly Performance

Umer Jamshaid Published April 19, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Ombudsman Punjab reviews quarterly performance

Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that the complaints of expatriates should be resolved on a priority basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said that the complaints of expatriates should be resolved on a priority basis.

Presiding over a quarterly meeting held at his office on Wednesday to review the performance of advisors and consultants of regional offices across Punjab, he said that if the complaints were not relevant, then plaintiffs should be properly guided about the appropriate forum so that they may approach it for legal relief.

The Ombudsman Punjab directed that final orders related to public complaints should be issued within 24 hours, adding that a monthly performance report be submitted to the head office by the 5th of each month to assess the performance.

The Ombudsman Punjab emphasized expediting the resolution of public complaints to ensure timely relief to the public. The office of the Chief Provincial Commissioner for Children is an important forum to ensure the timely resolution of complaints relating to child abuse and this would help to promote a child-friendly society; he noted and concluded that the Office of the Ombudsman Punjab has been serving as a mediator to provide individuals with access to justice, promoting trust and confidence in the government institutions.

The meeting reviewed the performance of advisors and consultants in resolving public issues, reclaiming government lands from illegal occupants, protecting children's rights and providing financial relief to complainants. The meeting expressed satisfaction with the use of IT-based interventions that have helped to make ombudsman offices more accessible to the public inside and outside of the country.The meeting expressed satisfaction with the 24/7 helpline 1050 facility which guides and assists people in obtaining relief.

