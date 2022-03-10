UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Punjab To Curb Online Exploitation, Harassment Of Children

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 09:45 PM

Ombudsman Punjab to curb online exploitation, harassment of children

Ombudsman Punjab Maj (R) Azam Suleman Khan on Thursday said that a composite roadmap would be drawn up in collaboration with line departments, welfare bodies and assembly members to curb online exploitation and harassment of children

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the working group for the elimination of online exploitation of children. Members Provincial Assembly Shamsa Ali and Zainab Lodhi, Chairperson National Committee for Children of Federal Ombudsman Shaheen Atiq-ur-Rehman and Grievance Commissioner for Children Syeda Viqarun Nisa Hashmi, Chairperson Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Hina Jilani, Chairperson Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sarah Ahmed, Secretary Information and Culture Raja Jahangir Anwar, DGPR Punjab Saman Rai and others attended the meeting.

Ombudsman Azam Suleman Khan disclosed that the working group would outline practical recommendations in collaboration with line departments to eradicate the menace of online exploitation of children and promote safe internet activities in the province.

He said that the government was committed to promote a child-friendly society at the provincial, divisional, district and grassroots level, adding that it was needed to sensitize the general public to promote a child-friendly society and the role of social media was important in this regard.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the case referral system and it was decided that a roadmap would be chalked out to ensure timely delivery of justice through mutual coordination of line departments. It stressed that parents and teachers should sensitize children about safe online activities and in this regard, awareness subjects should be added to the school curriculum. The meeting stressed that a campaign should also be launched so that the internet users pick legal assistance in case of need.

The participants appreciated the formation of the working group.

More Stories From Pakistan

