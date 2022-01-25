Ombudsman recommends provision of job to a woman in education sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Ombudsman Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recommended for provision of job to a woman in education sector.

According to details, Azra, lodged a complaint to Ombudsman KP, that her husband retired on medical grounds from education department and her daughter applied for appointment against the quota reserved for diseased and invalidated employees adding that the application for appointment of her daughter was not accepted.

During the course of proceedings, the DEO following the directions of the Ombudsman appointed daughter of the complainant as PST Teacher (BPS-12) against the quota reserved by the provincial government.

The complainant paid gratitude to the provincial government for establishing Ombudsman office for poor aggrieved people, for providing free of cost justice and speedy disposal of her case.