Ombudsman Regional Head Highlights Importance Of Public Grievance Resolution
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 08, 2024 | 06:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Regional head of the Federal Ombudsman Office Sukkur, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah emphasized the pivotal role of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat in effectively addressing public grievances and contributing to the betterment of society.
He was addressing the annual event of the Beacon School Sukkur on Sunday.
He appreciated the Beacon School management for organizing such events and inviting him to the celebration.
The Beacon School was praised for its commitment to delivering quality education in Sukkur, particularly its provision of O-Level and A-Level programs. As a key educational institution in interior Sindh, he said that the school plays a vital role in preparing the next generation to meet the challenges of an advancing society.
Commissioner IRD, Abdul Waheed Indhar, Principal, Kashif Ismail, Vice Principal, Ghazala Shah and other local notables, teachers and students attended the event.
