Open Menu

Ombudsman Regional Office Resolves 1,257 Complaints In 4 Months

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Ombudsman regional office resolves 1,257 complaints in 4 months

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A total of 1,360 complaints were registered against various federal departments with the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office, out of which 1,257 were addressed during the last four months of the current year 2024.

This was disclosed by the In-charge Federal Ombudsman for Sargodha Region Mushtaq Ahmad Awan while talking to APP here at his office on Thursday. He said that the redress ratio of complaints stood at 94 per cent. During the last year 2023, a total of 3,620 complaints against various federal departments were registered, out of which 3,454 were resolved and the complaints redress ratio remained 96pc.

Mushtaq Awan said complaints were resolved within 60 days and citizens could lodge their complaints against 181 federal departments including WAPDA, SNGL, Pakistan Railways, State Life Insurance, Pakistan Post Office and others through hand handwritten application, by email, by visiting Wafaqi Mohtasib website, through post, and in open court, which is being held twice a month.

Most of the complaints are filed against Benazir Income Support Programme, WAPD, SUI Gas, State Life Insurance, Postal Insurance, Utility Stores, NADRA and Passport, he added. The in-charge Federal Ombudsman's Office said that complaints received at the Sargodha office regarding federal institutions were being resolved promptly through written submissions and the Federal Ombudsman's portal, providing substantial relief to complainants.

Related Topics

Pakistan WAPDA Sargodha Gas Pakistan Post Post Court

Recent Stories

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from Rawalpindi to Lahore

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in ar ..

Pakistan, China agree to promote cooperation in areas of information, culture

2 hours ago
 USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of gro ..

USCIRF’s report as faulty, non-reflective of ground realities in Pakistan: FO

2 hours ago
 TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

TECNO answers to his Fans!! Price Drop to 55K?

3 hours ago
 Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

Edotco Delegation Visits PTA

3 hours ago
 Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islam ..

Qatar’s MoS for Foreign Affairs arrives in Islamabad

4 hours ago
Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

Seven labourers from Punjab shot dead in Gwadar

6 hours ago
 Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who ..

Nation will never forget criminals of 9th May who attacked state for politics: P ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2024

9 hours ago
 IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Th ..

IHC adjourns PTI founder, Qureshi's appeal till Thursday

17 hours ago
 CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

CDWP recommends 3 projects to ECNEC for approval

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan