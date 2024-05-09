Ombudsman regional office resolves 1,257 complaints in 4 months

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) A total of 1,360 complaints were registered against various federal departments with the Federal Ombudsman Regional Office, out of which 1,257 were addressed during the last four months of the current year 2024.

This was disclosed by the In-charge Federal Ombudsman for Sargodha Region Mushtaq Ahmad Awan while talking to APP here at his office on Thursday. He said that the redress ratio of complaints stood at 94 per cent. During the last year 2023, a total of 3,620 complaints against various federal departments were registered, out of which 3,454 were resolved and the complaints redress ratio remained 96pc.

Mushtaq Awan said complaints were resolved within 60 days and citizens could lodge their complaints against 181 federal departments including WAPDA, SNGL, Pakistan Railways, State Life Insurance, Pakistan Post Office and others through hand handwritten application, by email, by visiting Wafaqi Mohtasib website, through post, and in open court, which is being held twice a month.

Most of the complaints are filed against Benazir Income Support Programme, WAPD, SUI Gas, State Life Insurance, Postal Insurance, Utility Stores, NADRA and Passport, he added. The in-charge Federal Ombudsman's Office said that complaints received at the Sargodha office regarding federal institutions were being resolved promptly through written submissions and the Federal Ombudsman's portal, providing substantial relief to complainants.