UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Resolved 1,988 Complaints In Six Months

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Ombudsman resolved 1,988 complaints in six months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman provided relief to people on 1,988 complaints during the last six months.

A half-yearly report, issued by the Federal Ombudsman regional office said here on Thursday that most of the complaints were made against FESCO, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Postal Life Insurance, Benazir Income Support Programme, NADRA, Railways, State Life, Pakistan Post, and others.

The report said that the Federal Ombudsman office held several open courts in different cities and listened to 897 complaints and issued orders to heads of respective departments for early redress of the complaints.

Related Topics

Pakistan Post Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited FESCO

Recent Stories

Road safety lecture for SNGPL drivers arranged

Road safety lecture for SNGPL drivers arranged

8 minutes ago
 PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency ..

PHC to finalise guidelines for hospital emergency departments

1 hour ago
 PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM elect ..

PTI to challenge LHC's verdict for Punjab CM election before SC

1 hour ago
 Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanista ..

Hina Khar calls for easing sanctions on Afghanistan

1 hour ago
 Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to fac ..

Govt taking steps to remove all impediments to facilitate investors: PM

2 hours ago
 Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, ..

Babar, Rizwan and Afridi get top deals for white, red-ball cricket

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.