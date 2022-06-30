Ombudsman resolved 1,988 complaints in six months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman provided relief to people on 1,988 complaints during the last six months.

A half-yearly report, issued by the Federal Ombudsman regional office said here on Thursday that most of the complaints were made against FESCO, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited, Postal Life Insurance, Benazir Income Support Programme, NADRA, Railways, State Life, Pakistan Post, and others.

The report said that the Federal Ombudsman office held several open courts in different cities and listened to 897 complaints and issued orders to heads of respective departments for early redress of the complaints.