Ombudsman resolves 46 public problems

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, taking notice on 91 applications

in October, provided relief to the general public by resolving collective public problems

due to which the administration of respective districts spent more than Rs 100 million

to resolve 46 diverse problems.

However, 45 other applicants could not get financial relief by the relevant departments.

In a statement issued on Thursday, a spokesman for the Ombudsman Punjab office said

that Rs 5,286,959 were spent to address ten complaints related to sewerage lines' repair

while a modest outlay of Rs 276,520 was made to cover open manholes.

A significant amount of Rs 98,731,170 was invested in resolving 16 complaints regarding

waste disposal and cleanliness of streets and roads across different districts.

Notably, the administrations and government departments also successfully addressed

16 notices for the restoration of sewerage lines, 2 for covering manholes, 17 for waste

disposal and solid waste management and another 10 for repair and maintenance of

streets and roads without any government expenditures, the spokesman added.