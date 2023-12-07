Ombudsman Resolves 46 Public Problems
Umer Jamshaid Published December 07, 2023 | 04:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) Ombudsman Punjab Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, taking notice on 91 applications
in October, provided relief to the general public by resolving collective public problems
due to which the administration of respective districts spent more than Rs 100 million
to resolve 46 diverse problems.
However, 45 other applicants could not get financial relief by the relevant departments.
In a statement issued on Thursday, a spokesman for the Ombudsman Punjab office said
that Rs 5,286,959 were spent to address ten complaints related to sewerage lines' repair
while a modest outlay of Rs 276,520 was made to cover open manholes.
A significant amount of Rs 98,731,170 was invested in resolving 16 complaints regarding
waste disposal and cleanliness of streets and roads across different districts.
Notably, the administrations and government departments also successfully addressed
16 notices for the restoration of sewerage lines, 2 for covering manholes, 17 for waste
disposal and solid waste management and another 10 for repair and maintenance of
streets and roads without any government expenditures, the spokesman added.