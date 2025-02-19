Ombudsman resolves 50 complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2025) Federal Ombudsman’s Multan regional office assistant registrar Mahmood Khan Mahay listened to

problems of people against maladministration of departments in Kot Addu and resolved 50 complaints

during hearing at the office of town municipal corporation.

He received complaints on the spot and resolved 50 of them providing relief worth over Rs 1 million in electricity bills to many of them, says an official release issued here Wednesday.

He ordered executive engineer Mepco Layyah Afzal Joiya and Xen Kot Addu Khan Muhammad to restore electricity connections of eight complainants.

Mahmood Khan Mahay said that resolving complaints of people while being within the ambit of rules and regulations was the responsibility of the federal Ombudsman and promised to continue this service without any cost and delay.