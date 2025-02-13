Open Menu

Ombudsman Sargodha Region Official Held For Taking Bribe

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Ombudsman Sargodha region official held for taking bribe

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Sargodha region has arrested an official of the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Sargodha region after solid evidence was found regarding his involvement in corrupt practices.

A citizen, Nadeem Akhtar, had complained to ACE Assistant Director Tasawwar Basal that a clerk of Provincial Ombudsman Sargodha region, Saddam Hussain, had received Rs. 2 lakh as bribe from him and his sister to settle their legal domestic matter. He stated in his application that the official was demanding Rs. 2 lakh more in this regard.

The ACE assistant director conducted a raid, along with Civil Judge Hafiz Muhammad Toufail, and caught the official red handed receiving the bribe amount.

Recent Stories

Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in ..

Alpha Dhabi reports revenue of AED63.4 billion in 2024

16 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligen ..

Dubai Municipality launches ‘Building Intelligence Platform’ at WGS

16 minutes ago
 March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

46 minutes ago
 Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global ..

Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation

1 hour ago
 UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable develo ..

UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches 80 pro ..

International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..

3 hours ago
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project

3 hours ago
 Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

3 hours ago
 'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 202 ..

'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

4 hours ago
 TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDE ..

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

4 hours ago
 World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan