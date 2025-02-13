Ombudsman Sargodha Region Official Held For Taking Bribe
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The anti-corruption establishment (ACE) Sargodha region has arrested an official of the Provincial Ombudsman Punjab Sargodha region after solid evidence was found regarding his involvement in corrupt practices.
A citizen, Nadeem Akhtar, had complained to ACE Assistant Director Tasawwar Basal that a clerk of Provincial Ombudsman Sargodha region, Saddam Hussain, had received Rs. 2 lakh as bribe from him and his sister to settle their legal domestic matter. He stated in his application that the official was demanding Rs. 2 lakh more in this regard.
The ACE assistant director conducted a raid, along with Civil Judge Hafiz Muhammad Toufail, and caught the official red handed receiving the bribe amount.
