Faizan Hashmi Published July 10, 2023 | 09:39 PM

A team of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat regional office on Monday visited the Allama Iqbal International Airport and reviewed facilities being provided to the passengers

The team comprising Senior Advisor Ahmad Farooq, Director General Riaz Hameed Chaudhry, Assistant Advisor Gulzar Ahmad Butt, and Assistant Director Muhammad Tahir Zameer paid the visit on the directions of the Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi.

The inspection team especially visited one-window facilitation desk, constituted under the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, and directed to provide wheelchairs to the elderly passengers.

The team also reviewed the performance of the Customs, Federal Investigation Agency, Overseas Pakistanis Foundation and Civil Aviation Authority and gave directions for further improvement on the spot.

The team directed for clearing the luggage of the passengers as quickly as possible and ensuring provision of facilities to the passengers.

