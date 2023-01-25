Ombudsman seeks report on school girl torture

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Punjab Ombudsman Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has sought reports from the Lahore district education authority, and SP Cantt regarding departmental action on a viral video about torture of a female student in a Lahore school.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, the spokesman said that DIG (Investigation) Lahore, ASP (Investigation) Lahore Cantt and chief executive officer (education) Lahore appeared before the Ombudsman at his office on Monday and apprised him of the progress on the case.

The provincial ombudsman was told that the district education authority had set up a three-member committee under the district education officer (women elementary education) to investigate the matter and submit recommendations in three days.

The meeting was also told that the education authority's rules' violation might result in imposition of fine, suspension and other penalties against the private educational institution.

Azam Suleman directed the education department and the police to jointly devise a coordinated strategy to prevent drug abuse among students. In this regard, the scope of the district intelligence committee could be expanded to control the social scourge. The advisor (coordination) of the ombudsman's office would also provide recommendations regarding prevention of drug use in schools, concluded the spokesman.