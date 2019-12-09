UrduPoint.com
Ombudsman Seeks Society Support To Address Children Issues

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 09th December 2019 | 02:07 PM

Ombudsman seeks society support to address children issues

Senior Advisor and National Commissioner for Children, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has sought the support of media and civil society workers to support the Ombudsman for the redressal of children issues

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :Senior Advisor and National Commissioner for Children, Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has sought the support of media and civil society workers to support the Ombudsman for the redressal of children issues.

Talking to media briefing here at Federal Ombudsman Regional Office on Monday he discussed ways and means to enhance awareness for child rights issues.

Ejaz Qureshi said that the office work of the Ombudsman for children by undertaking steps to raise the profile of child rights and devise a mechanism for the redressal of children issues with the support of KP Government and UNICEF.

He said the Ombudsman annually deals overall 7000 cases while only 300 cases of children across the country which was a low ratio due to lack awareness of the society.

He urged upon people to register their complaints regarding children issues as it did not require any expenses or advocacy.

It was decided that material, pamphlets, booklets will be distributed to educational institutions, schools and teacher's training centers. Banners and standees will be arranged at major railway stations and NADRA offices he said.

He also discussed the progress of prison reforms with special reference to women and children and the good work being done at Central Jail, Haripur.

HWM along with National Commissioner for Children will visit Peshawar, in a fortnight, to hold a review meeting with Chief Secretary, IG Prisons, Home Secretary, Prosecutor General and other stakeholders to monitor the progress in KP prisons.

