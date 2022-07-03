UrduPoint.com

OMBUDSMAN Shows Concerns Over Situation Of Pensioners

Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2022 | 02:40 PM

OMBUDSMAN shows concerns over situation of pensioners

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi took notice of the alarming situation of pensioners and directed the establishment of a pension desk in all major ministries and corporations.

He has been receiving a large number of complaints regarding delays in their pension and other post-retirement benefits. There is total apathy by the departments / Agencies while hefty bribe is demanded from the poor pensioners. Otherwise, their cases are delayed in red tape for months and years. This has led to the emergence of "touts" who obtain large sums to facilitate pension cases.

To address this serious situation, Wafaqi Mohtasib had setup a monitoring committee headed by a Senior Advisor Muhammad Ayub Tarin former Additional Auditor General and Additional Finance Secretary.

While presiding a meeting of the monitoring committee on 28th June 2022, Wafaqi Mohtasib directed that major Ministries, Corporation / Agencies, that deals with thousands of pensioners should ensure functional pension desk, manned by trained staff and to be supervised by a Senior Officer to facilitate the processing of pension cases and save the old pensioners, widows, orphans from running pillar to post.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary WMS Mr. Ejaz Ahmed Khan, Senior Advisors of WMS Mr. Muhammad Ayub Tarin, Mr. Ahmed Farooq & other senior officers, Mr. Jibran A. Malik, CFAO Establishment Division, Mr. Kashif Ahmed Noor, Member (Finance) Railways, Mr. Hasnat A. Qureshi, DG (Accounts) CGA, DG AGPR and other stakeholders.

The issue of allocation of funds to Agencies like Railways and EOBI needs to be tackled without delay. He directed that special meeting with the Ministry of Finance and other agencies with complaints of shortage of allocation should be held shortly to streamline the whole system to facilitate payment and curtail the misery of pensioners.

Related Topics

Shortage Poor June Post All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

5 hours ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

14 hours ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

14 hours ago
 PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevaili ..

PML-N has ability to bring country out of prevailing challenges: Maryam

14 hours ago
 FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air t ..

FBR clarify to enhance rate on international air ticket

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.