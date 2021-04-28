Ombudsman Sindh directs MD WASA Hyderabad for regular supply of water

Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan while disposing of two separate complaints has directed the Managing Director, WASA, Hyderabad to ensure regular supply of potable water to the residents of Masoodia Colony, Jurial Shah Colony as well as residents of street no. 4 Islam Nagar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan while disposing of two separate complaints has directed the Managing Director, WASA, Hyderabad to ensure regular supply of potable water to the residents of Masoodia Colony, Jurial Shah Colony as well as residents of street no. 4 islam Nagar.

It is to mentioned here that two separate complaints were filed before the Ombudsman Sindh by Ghulam Hussain Shaikh and Ameeruddin and others for non-supply of potable water in their respective areas, said a statement on Wednesday.

The complaints were admitted and assigned to Regional Director, Provincial Ombudsman's Regional Office, Hyderabad who took up the matter with the concerned authorities in WASA ,Hyderabad and heard the parties.

During the proceedings, the Executive Engineer concerned reported that the grievances of the complainants have been redressed.

The complainants in both the cases while confirming of water supply at present requested for directives to the authorities to ensure regular supply in future.

The Ombudsman Sindh has expressed his satisfaction that after his intervention the residents of Masoodia Colony, Jurial Shah Colony and street no. 4 of Islam Nagar Hyderabad were getting regular supply of water and also instructed the Managing Director, WASA Hyderabad to ensure regular supply of water as per undertaking submitted during proceedings.