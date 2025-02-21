Open Menu

Ombudsman Sindh Launches Mobile App For Redressal Of Public Complaints

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2025 | 07:30 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Ombudsman Sindh on Friday launched a mobile app titled 'Ombudsman Sindh' for the rederesal of public complaints pertaining to the provincial government departments.

The mobile users could download application of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, which is available on Google Play Store.

Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput has said that the mobile application, designed on modern lines, has been made public-friendly, a spokesman said.

The Ombudsman has said that mobile users could register their complaints from the mobile app at any time from any place.

He said that Ombudsman Office was taking all possible steps to resolve the grievances of the people related to government departments.

