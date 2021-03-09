UrduPoint.com
Ombudsman Sindh Marks Int'l Women's Day

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 12:49 AM

Ombudsman Sindh marks Int'l Women's Day

The Ombudsman Sindh for the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (PHWWP) on Monday organized a seminar to celebrate the International Women's Day here

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Ombudsman Sindh for the Protection against Harassment of Women at the Workplace (PHWWP) on Monday organized a seminar to celebrate the International Women's Day here.

The day was marked with a resilient cause to empower women and celebrate their constant efforts and leadership in promoting the rights and unify with the global call to forge gender parity, said a statement.

Ombudsman, Justice (R) Shahnawaz Tariq and Director, Saeed Ahmed Shaikh, highlighted the role played by the women in every walk of life and stressed the need to provide them safe and secure environment.

They lauded the efforts being made by the office of the Ombudsman, "The Protection against Harassment of Women at Workplace", Sindh in eradicating such incidents of harassment by organizing seminars and also publicizing the measures to be taken by the government and private institutions under ACT-IV of 2010.

The Ombudsman (PHWWP), Sindh, briefly explained they should be vocal if any act of harassment against them is committed.

Subsequently, shields/souvenir were presented to Prof. Dr. Shah Aliul Qader, Speaker, University of Karachi and Angel Imdad (Director) Horizon school of Nursing and Allied Sciences, Karachi.

The certificates were also distributed among the participants of University of Karachi and Horizon School of Nursing and Allied Sciences, Karachi.

The Ombudsman (PHWWP), asked all those who were attending the seminar to lend a helping hand to this institute in its mission to eliminate harassment at workplace and in creating awareness among the masses especially the working segment of the society.

