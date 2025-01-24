Open Menu

Ombudsman Sindh Meets Elected Provincial Ombudsman Sindh's Ambassadors

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM

Ombudsman Sindh meets elected Provincial Ombudsman Sindh's Ambassadors

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput met with the delegation of elected Provincial Ombudsman Sindh's Ambassadors from Saleem Habib University in his office here Friday.

On the occasion, Advisor Provincial Ombudsman Rehana G Ali Memon, Registrar Masood Ishrat and others were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Sohail Rajput informed the ambassadors about the aims and objectives of the Provincial Ombudsman Office and emphasized playing their role in public awareness about the Provincial Ombudsman Office.

Sohail Rajput said that students are our bright future, what they learn today will be useful for them tomorrow, while the ambassadors who perform best will also be given internships.

He said that the selected ambassadors will be taken to various offices of the Provincial Ombudsman and will also be awarded certificates of appreciation, while awareness sessions will be held in other educational institutions for the selection of more ambassadors.

During the meeting, the ambassadors also asked various questions related to the jurisdiction and procedures of the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh, to which the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh Mohammad Sohail Rajput gave detailed answers.

