Ombudsman Sindh visits Shah Bhatai Hospital

On the directives of the Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan, the Regional Ombudsman Hyderabad Abdul Wahab Memon visited Shah Bhitai Government Hospital in Latifabad to collect information about the medicines and health services being provided to the patients

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :On the directives of the Ombudsman Sindh Aijaz Ali Khan, the Regional Ombudsman Hyderabad Abdul Wahab Memon visited Shah Bhitai Government Hospital in Latifabad to collect information about the medicines and health services being provided to the patients.

During his visit here on Friday, the Regional Ombudsman interacted with the patients and their attendants, and asked them about the provision of medicines.

He also sought their stance about satisfactory health services.

Memon advised them to register complaints against the hospitals, doctors or paramedics if they were not satisfied with the health services being provided at the government health facilities.

Talking to the doctors, he asked them to keep a sympathetic approach and to contribute their efforts to revive the trust of the people in the public health sector.