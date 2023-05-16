UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Sindh's Regional Director Conducts Public Hearing

Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2023 | 09:38 PM

The Ombudsman Sindh's Regional Director Abdul Wahab Memon conducted a public hearing about the citizens' issues concerning the Accounts Department at his office here on Tuesday

After listening to the complaints of the citizens he directed the officers concerned to address the issues like retirement benefits, GP Funds, commutation and pension on priority.

He directed that all such information should be uploaded on the department's website so that the retired and serving government employees did not face problems.

The employees of the Police, education, Agriculture, Irrigation and Social Welfare Departments submitted their complaints to the Regional Director about retirement benefits, GP Funds, commutation, pension, family pension and LPR.

The Director asked the officers of the Accounts Department to address all those complaints without delay and if there were any objections, the same should be communicated to the Focal Person of the department.

During the hearing, Memon disposed of the case of a widow whose husband died of COVID-19.

The District Accounts Officer Zameer Hussain Khokhar informed the Director that every month 40 to 50 cases of commutation were being disposed of.

He assured that all the pending cases would be processed without further delay.

