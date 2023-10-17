Open Menu

Ombudsman Solves Woman's Pension Grievance In Abbottabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 17, 2023 | 09:15 PM

Ombudsman solves woman's pension grievance in Abbottabad

A woman in Abbottabad has finally received her rightful pension after the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's Regional Office there successfully intervened to resolve her long-standing grievance

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A woman in Abbottabad has finally received her rightful pension after the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's Regional Office there successfully intervened to resolve her long-standing grievance.

Roshan Bibi, a widow from Manshera, had been facing numerous challenges in obtaining her late husband's pension, which had been halted for an extended period. She had repeatedly tried to contact officials at the Controller Military Accounts in Lahore, but to no avail.

Finally, Roshan Bibi approached the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat regional office in Abbottabad to lodge a complaint.

Upon receiving her complaint, the regional office issued a notice to the Controller of Military Pension, initiating a thorough investigation into the matter.

As a result of these efforts, Roshan Bibi received pending pension of PKR 6,75.938/-.

Expressing her gratitude on this occasion, Roshan Bibi's son, Hamid Khan, acknowledged the instrumental role played by the Federal Ombudsman's institution in ensuring that his mother received the pension she was entitled to.

Related Topics

Lahore Abbottabad Pakistani Rupee Women From

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Belgium and Pak ..

Fujairah CP receives Ambassador of Belgium and Pakistan

49 seconds ago
 14 Covid-19 cases reported in last week

14 Covid-19 cases reported in last week

28 seconds ago
 Narcotics supply gang busted in Wah Cantt

Narcotics supply gang busted in Wah Cantt

30 seconds ago
 Rangers arrest five peddlers, recover drugs, NCP g ..

Rangers arrest five peddlers, recover drugs, NCP goods

33 seconds ago
 SAU distributes financial support cheques among ag ..

SAU distributes financial support cheques among agriculture engineers

11 minutes ago
 Solangi reiterates caretaker govt’s resolve for ..

Solangi reiterates caretaker govt’s resolve for in time & transparent election ..

11 minutes ago
Commissioner Bannu for enhanced disaster preparedn ..

Commissioner Bannu for enhanced disaster preparedness, holding consultation with ..

11 minutes ago
 Citizens complain of unabated profiteering in Bur ..

Citizens complain of unabated profiteering in Burewala

11 minutes ago
 Open katchery held at Kamber

Open katchery held at Kamber

11 minutes ago
 Edwards, Van der Merwe take Dutch to 245 against S ..

Edwards, Van der Merwe take Dutch to 245 against South Africa

23 minutes ago
 PAF, Balochistan, Wapda, Mari Petroleum win matche ..

PAF, Balochistan, Wapda, Mari Petroleum win matches in National Hockey C’ship

23 minutes ago
 HR Minister shows concern over the situation of Pa ..

HR Minister shows concern over the situation of Palestine

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan