ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A woman in Abbottabad has finally received her rightful pension after the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat's Regional Office there successfully intervened to resolve her long-standing grievance.

Roshan Bibi, a widow from Manshera, had been facing numerous challenges in obtaining her late husband's pension, which had been halted for an extended period. She had repeatedly tried to contact officials at the Controller Military Accounts in Lahore, but to no avail.

Finally, Roshan Bibi approached the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat regional office in Abbottabad to lodge a complaint.

Upon receiving her complaint, the regional office issued a notice to the Controller of Military Pension, initiating a thorough investigation into the matter.

As a result of these efforts, Roshan Bibi received pending pension of PKR 6,75.938/-.

Expressing her gratitude on this occasion, Roshan Bibi's son, Hamid Khan, acknowledged the instrumental role played by the Federal Ombudsman's institution in ensuring that his mother received the pension she was entitled to.