Ombudsman South Punjab Coordinator To Hold Open Court In Shujabad
Umer Jamshaid Published September 29, 2025 | 08:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) Coordinator South Punjab and Regional Head Federal Ombudsman office in Multan Dr Muhammad Zahid Malik would hold an open court at the office of Assistant Commissioner Shujabad at 10:30am on Tuesday (Sept 30) to hear complaints of people against maladministration of federal government departments.
The open court was part of an elaborate ‘Justice at Door Step’ initiative of Federal Ombudsman Ijaz Ahmad Qureshi, operational all over the country by expanded network of FO regional offices, to provide free of cost and swift justice to the people.
Dr. Zahid has asked the people to feel free to move FO office in case of any complaint against the maladministration of officials to have access to their rights, promising that the complaints are decided within 60 days .
