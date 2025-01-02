Ombudsman Sukkur conducts Khuli Kachehri

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published January 02, 2025 | 07:48 PM

The Regional Director, Ombudsman office Sukkur, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah on Thursday organized an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Circuit House Sukkur to address issues faced by federal government employees

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The Regional Director, Ombudsman office Sukkur, Syed Mehmood Ali Shah on Thursday organized an open court (Khuli Kachehri) at the Circuit House Sukkur to address issues faced by Federal government employees.

During the session, complaints regarding delays in pension disbursements, irregularities in financial matters and other administrative concerns were presented.

The Regional Director assured participants that their grievances would be resolved on a priority basis and directed relevant officers to take immediate action.

He emphasized that the purpose of the open court was to provide solutions to public issues at their doorstep, promising to resolve all pending cases within the coming months.

Government employees, senior pensioners and families of deceased employees appreciated the initiative, expressing hope that such steps would bridge the gap between the federal agencies and the public.

