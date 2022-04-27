Ombudsman takes cognizance against management of Islamabad Air port

The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi taking cognizance of complaints against management of Islamabad International Airport regarding late release/ mishandling of baggage of Overseas Passengers, constituted a team of senior officers comprising Dr. Inamul Haq Javeid, Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis, Mr. Pervez Haleem Rajput, Consultant (Implementation) and M. Javed Chaudhary, Director Media to investigate the issue at Islamabad International Airport and submit report

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :The Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi taking cognizance of complaints against management of Islamabad International Airport regarding late release/ mishandling of baggage of Overseas Passengers, constituted a team of senior officers comprising Dr. Inamul Haq Javeid, Grievance Commissioner for Overseas Pakistanis, Mr. Pervez Haleem Rajput, consultant (Implementation) and M. Javed Chaudhary, Director Media to investigate the issue at Islamabad International Airport and submit report.

The committee has submitted its preliminary report after listening to the complaints of general public, witnessing the entire process of baggage handling of Overseas Passengers and holding meeting with the management of the Airport.

The team observed and noted number of complaints of Overseas Passengers of five international flights coming from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE and other countries.

The Team observed that Overseas and domestic passengers are forced to wait for hours in getting their luggage due to the mismanagement of luggage handling staff of different companies. The Team also noted the difficulties of Overseas Passengers who had to wait for hours in long queue alongwith their children at Immigration counters.

It was informed that although there were 40 counters but only 11 were operational due to shortage of staff.

The team observed that due to less staff and inadequate number of vehicles for luggage handling the release of luggage was being hampered badly.

The Federal Ombudsman taking a serious view of the situation has directed the DG Civil Aviation to conduct an inquiry fix responsibility and take disciplinary action against the relevant personnel/contractors.

He also directed to take immediate remedial measures to ensure early delivery of luggage to the incoming passengers. The Inspection Team also observed lack of seating arrangements for the passengers at the Airport who had no option but to sit on the floor.

The Team also noted non-provision of Yellow vaccine and shortage of wheel chairs for the handicapped.

The Team also inspected the One Window Facilitation Desk where representatives of 12 agencies remain present round-the-clock but no complaint registers were being maintained by them expect OPF, CAA & ASF.

The Ombudsman called upon the heads of CAA, FIA, PIA and other relevant agencies to inquire into the issues and take immediate necessary measures for resolution of the issues.