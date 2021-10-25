Ombudsman takes notice of 51 unidentified bodies

Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has taken notice of the news item telecast by a private channel about the delay in burial of 51 unidentified dead bodies at Mayo Hospital's morgue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Ombudsman Maj (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has taken notice of the news item telecast by a private channel about the delay in burial of 51 unidentified dead bodies at Mayo Hospital's morgue.

He subpoenaed the secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, as well as DIG (Investigations) Lahore, and asked them to submit a detailed report on the matter, said a handout issued here on Monday.

He ordered for provision of complete data of all mortuaries in Punjab, along with their capacity, present status and asked them to bury all such bodies in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Ombudsman Azam Suleman also took notice of the faulty machinery at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology and directed its medical superintendent and secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department to get repair the faulty cardiac machinery.

A summary should be sent to the Punjab government for replacement of angiographic equipment and all other faulty machines for the provision of the best coronary care. A campaign should also be launched to create awareness among patients to benefit from such facilities at nearby government hospitals, as well as the PIC, advised the Ombudsman.