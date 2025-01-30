Ombudsman taking practical steps to bring transparency in administrative affairs

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Punjab Ombudsman Mahmood Javed Bhatti said on Thursday that the office of Ombudsman was taking practical steps in resolving public complaints and bringing transparency to the administrative matters of provincial government departments.

Addressing an awareness seminar at the main campus of Punjab Group of Colleges here, he said that people having grievances against any provincial department can file complaint on a simple plain paper. Explaining the procedure, he said that after receiving the complaint, the Ombudsman office conduct investigations itself and then issue orders to the relevant department to address the complaint of the people.

Most of the complaints relate to the maladministration of the departments, Mahmood Javed Bhatti said adding that the Ombudsman office regularly sends its report to the provincial government.

He said that most of the complaints the office received were against police, solid waste management, revenue, and Wasa and added that the Ombudsman office resolves the complaints in just 45 days.

He said that in case the departments have reservations on Ombudsman’s decisions, they can file appeal with the Punjab Governor.

In case the complainants are unable to attend hearing, the Ombudsman office can also contact them by phone.

Director South Punjab Cluster Osama Ali, Coordinator provincial Ombudsman Saleem Khan Baloch, and college principal besides a number of students were present.