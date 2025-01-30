Open Menu

Ombudsman Taking Practical Steps To Bring Transparency In Administrative Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 06:40 PM

Ombudsman taking practical steps to bring transparency in administrative affairs

Advisor to Punjab Ombudsman Mahmood Javed Bhatti said on Thursday that the office of Ombudsman was taking practical steps in resolving public complaints and bringing transparency to the administrative matters of provincial government departments

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Advisor to Punjab Ombudsman Mahmood Javed Bhatti said on Thursday that the office of Ombudsman was taking practical steps in resolving public complaints and bringing transparency to the administrative matters of provincial government departments.

Addressing an awareness seminar at the main campus of Punjab Group of Colleges here, he said that people having grievances against any provincial department can file complaint on a simple plain paper. Explaining the procedure, he said that after receiving the complaint, the Ombudsman office conduct investigations itself and then issue orders to the relevant department to address the complaint of the people.

Most of the complaints relate to the maladministration of the departments, Mahmood Javed Bhatti said adding that the Ombudsman office regularly sends its report to the provincial government.

He said that most of the complaints the office received were against police, solid waste management, revenue, and Wasa and added that the Ombudsman office resolves the complaints in just 45 days.

He said that in case the departments have reservations on Ombudsman’s decisions, they can file appeal with the Punjab Governor.

In case the complainants are unable to attend hearing, the Ombudsman office can also contact them by phone.

Director South Punjab Cluster Osama Ali, Coordinator provincial Ombudsman Saleem Khan Baloch, and college principal besides a number of students were present.

Recent Stories

Etihad Credit Insurance receives AA- rating with s ..

Etihad Credit Insurance receives AA- rating with stable outlook from Fitch Ratin ..

8 seconds ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025: Pakistan ..

ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2025: Pakistan announces 27-day training camp ..

12 seconds ago
 IHC stops trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP

IHC stops trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP

2 minutes ago
 Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 2021 course un ..

Anti-Rape Investigation & Trial Act 2021 course underway at Police Line

2 minutes ago
 SC issues written order withdrawing judicial order ..

SC issues written order withdrawing judicial orders

2 minutes ago

CAYA Youth Summit 2025 delegates explore Pakistan’s cultural and historical la ..

2 minutes ago
Sharjah to host General Assembly of Regional Confe ..

Sharjah to host General Assembly of Regional Conference of University Presidents ..

14 minutes ago
 Lockheed Martin honours 56 UAE interns at CISS gra ..

Lockheed Martin honours 56 UAE interns at CISS graduation ceremony

15 minutes ago
 Eight killed in traffic accident in Vietnam's nort ..

Eight killed in traffic accident in Vietnam's northern province

5 minutes ago
 Ombudsman taking practical steps to bring transpar ..

Ombudsman taking practical steps to bring transparency in administrative affairs

5 minutes ago
 China Focus: Chinese tourists rediscover ancient c ..

China Focus: Chinese tourists rediscover ancient cultural marvels during Spring ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE Muay Thai Championship to kick off February 14 ..

UAE Muay Thai Championship to kick off February 14 with 824 fighters

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan