Ombudsman to hold 'Khuli Katchery' tomorrow

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold open court (Khuli Katchery) at District Accounts Office here on Wednesday at 11am to resolve the government employees, retired government servants and common-men complaints.

On the other hand, another such open court will be held at District Accounts Office Kamber-Shahdadkot on March 9, 2023 at 11am, in which the Regional Director Larkana of Provincial Ombudsman Sindh will also hear the problems of the government employees, retired government servants and common-men.

The cases pending in the district accounts offices of civil servants and the general public, their remaining arrears and other matters will be resolved by consideration.

The district accounts officers of both districts have been directed to complete the necessary arrangements in that regard.