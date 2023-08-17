Ombudsman to hold open court on Aug 23

On the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, the Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold an open court at District Accounts Office Kamber on August 23

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :On the special instructions of the Provincial Ombudsman of Sindh, the Regional Director Provincial Ombudsman Larkana Ali Akbar Jagirani will hold an open court at District Accounts Office Kamber on August 23.

The Regional Director would listen to complaints of government employees, retired employees and pensioners and issue directives for resolving them.

The cases pending in the district accounts office of Kamber-Shahdadkot civil servants and the general public, their remaining arrears and other matters will be resolved by consideration.

Those making applications and complaints about the District Accounts Office are advised to attend the open call with their necessary documents.

The district accounts officer Larkana have been directed to complete the necessary arrangements in that regard.

The Regional Director Ombudsman Larkana will send his report to the Provincial Ombudsman Sindh after the open court.

However, the concerned officials of the District Accounts Office have also been directed to attend the open court.