Ombudsman to take action against delay of Passports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi, has taken notice of thousands of complaints being lodged against the Passport Office, for undue delay in printing of their passports.

Federal Ombudsman has constituted an inspection team led by Senior Advisor to visit the office of the Directorate General of Passport, to identify the causes underlying these complaints and recommend remedial measures.

In addition, the inspection team members will also provide a hearing to the complainants on the spot and will meet with the Administration of the Directorate General of Passport to ascertain steps being taken to address the public grievances, said in a Press Release issued here on Friday.

The complainants while lodging the complaints in the Federal Ombudsman Office stated that they were experiencing serious difficulties even in the renewal and urgent fee Passports. Sources have revealed that around 4 lac Passports are pending with the Directorate.