Ombudsman to take disciplinary actions against management of FECHS

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Tuesday directed to take disciplinary action against the management of Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS) as a person, Iftikhar Ahmed filed a complaint against CDA for not allowing him to construct a house on the plot he bought from the society.

Iftikhar Ahmed resident of Wah Cantt filed a complaint against CDA for not allowing him to construct a house on the plot he bought from FECHS in Jinnah Garden Housing Scheme on the grounds that the plot was marked as pledged.

He stated that he purchased a plot of 30x60 in Jinnah Garden Housing Scheme through FECHS but later on it transpired that the FECHS had mortgaged his plot with the CDA, therefore, he could not construct his house.

He requested to get his plot released from CDA but in vain.

The CDA informed that the said plot was mortgaged along with other land by FECHS as guarantee of development but due to violation of contract by the FECHS the CDA had not released the land to the society.

During investigation maladministration and criminal act was proved on the part of FECHS, as an allottee's plot could not be mortgaged by the society.

In two hearing, the representatives of CDA and Circle Registrar Islamabad appeared but the representative of FECHS did not appear.

Taking a serious note of the lapse on the part of the management of FECHS, the Ombudsman directed Circle Registrar Islamabad to initiate inquiry against FECHS for its criminal act as the society could not sell any plot mortgage with the CDA.

The Ombudsman also directed Circle Registrar to take disciplinary action against the management of FECHS for its failure to appear in hearing in the 'Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat' despite written notice followed by telephone calls. The CDA and Circle Registrar have been asked to submit compliance report within 60 days.