UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman To Take Disciplinary Actions Against Management Of FECHS

Umer Jamshaid Published March 29, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Ombudsman to take disciplinary actions against management of FECHS

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Tuesday directed to take disciplinary action against the management of Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS) as a person, Iftikhar Ahmed filed a complaint against CDA for not allowing him to construct a house on the plot he bought from the society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi Tuesday directed to take disciplinary action against the management of Federal Employees Cooperative Housing Society (FECHS) as a person, Iftikhar Ahmed filed a complaint against CDA for not allowing him to construct a house on the plot he bought from the society.

Iftikhar Ahmed resident of Wah Cantt filed a complaint against CDA for not allowing him to construct a house on the plot he bought from FECHS in Jinnah Garden Housing Scheme on the grounds that the plot was marked as pledged.

He stated that he purchased a plot of 30x60 in Jinnah Garden Housing Scheme through FECHS but later on it transpired that the FECHS had mortgaged his plot with the CDA, therefore, he could not construct his house.

He requested to get his plot released from CDA but in vain.

The CDA informed that the said plot was mortgaged along with other land by FECHS as guarantee of development but due to violation of contract by the FECHS the CDA had not released the land to the society.

During investigation maladministration and criminal act was proved on the part of FECHS, as an allottee's plot could not be mortgaged by the society.

In two hearing, the representatives of CDA and Circle Registrar Islamabad appeared but the representative of FECHS did not appear.

Taking a serious note of the lapse on the part of the management of FECHS, the Ombudsman directed Circle Registrar Islamabad to initiate inquiry against FECHS for its criminal act as the society could not sell any plot mortgage with the CDA.

The Ombudsman also directed Circle Registrar to take disciplinary action against the management of FECHS for its failure to appear in hearing in the 'Wafaqi Mohtasib Secretariat' despite written notice followed by telephone calls. The CDA and Circle Registrar have been asked to submit compliance report within 60 days.

Related Topics

Hearing Islamabad Circle Iftikhar Ahmed Criminals Capital Development Authority From Housing

Recent Stories

Court dismisses Meesha Shafi plea in defamation su ..

Court dismisses Meesha Shafi plea in defamation suit

1 minute ago
 Egyptian Companies May Replace Western on Russian ..

Egyptian Companies May Replace Western on Russian Market - Ambassador

1 minute ago
 Fossils of dinosaur footprints, water ripples foun ..

Fossils of dinosaur footprints, water ripples found in east China

1 minute ago
 Ukraine Abandons Its Plans to Return Crimea by Mil ..

Ukraine Abandons Its Plans to Return Crimea by Military Means - Russian Negotiat ..

1 minute ago
 S. Korea reports 347,554 new COVID-19 cases

S. Korea reports 347,554 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committ ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Talk Show Committee Launches Nuzhat Jahan Naz P ..

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.