Ombudsman Took Action On 126 Complaints Last Month

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 06:55 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Ombudsman Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan took action on 126 complaints during December 2023.

A spokesperson for the Ombudsman office said here on Wednesday that an amount of Rs 333,500 was spent on three notices of rehabilitation of sewerage lines by the department, Rs 5,722,500 were spent for resolving the issue of installing manholes, Rs 60,000 were spent for removing rubbish on three complaints.

A sum of Rs 247,769,000 was spent repair and maintenance of streets and roads on 10 complaints, while Rs 3,465,180 were was spent on repair and rehabilitation of water filtration plants and street lights on six complaints.

The spokesperson said no government fund was used by the departments concerned for resolving 26 issues regarding rehabilitation of sewerage lines, four complaints about covering manholes, 62 complaints about removing debris and eight complaints regarding repair and maintenance of streets and roads.

