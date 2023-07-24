Ombudsman vowes to focus on capacity building of staff

Provincial Ombudsman Syed Jamalud Din Shah on Monday vowed to focus on capacity building of staff particularly investigation officers for delivering better performance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :Provincial Ombudsman Syed Jamalud Din Shah on Monday vowed to focus on capacity building of staff particularly investigation officers for delivering better performance.

He said this while presiding over the monthly review meeting of Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat here which was attended by the Director General, Advisors, Consultants and Administrative staff.

The Assistant Director (IT) Akhunzada Kamran Ali gave a presentation on the performance of officers.

On this occasion, participants were informed about the monthly progress of all officers as well as Regional Offices.

The Provincial Ombudsman directed the Incharge of Regional Offices to provide relief to the complainant and facilitate them at Regional Offices instead of coming to Peshawar Secretariat.

He said that regional office's role is significant. He also said that grievance redressal facilities may be provided to common people while they lodge complaints against departments.

The head of the Provincial Ombudsman Secretariat while appreciating the role of the media team and investigation officers asked them to work hard and keep delivering their input to strengthen the Ombudsman Secretariat.

He also directed that training workshops may be arranged for investigation officers in order to enhance their investigation capabilities.