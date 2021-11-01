Ombudsman vows to provide better facilities to people

Balochistan Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Baloch Monday said every possible step should be taken in accordance with the law to provide better facilities of life to people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Baloch Monday said every possible step should be taken in accordance with the law to provide better facilities of life to people.

He said this during his visit to Pat Feeder Canal area of Naseerabad district.

He was accompanied by Director Provincial Ombudsman Saeed Ahmed Shahwani, Xen Irrigation Mehraullah Ansari.

The provincial ombudsman of Balochistan took notice of the breach in the Pat Feeder Canal saying formers were facing difficulties from Pat Feeder Canal's breach.

However, Xen Irrigation assured that the breach would be repaired soon.

Nazar Muhammad also inspected several branches on the Pat Feeder Canal and issued special instructions for their repair and maintenance.