UrduPoint.com

Ombudsman Vows To Provide Better Facilities To People

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 10:21 PM

Ombudsman vows to provide better facilities to people

Balochistan Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Baloch Monday said every possible step should be taken in accordance with the law to provide better facilities of life to people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Provincial Ombudsman Nazar Muhammad Baloch Monday said every possible step should be taken in accordance with the law to provide better facilities of life to people.

He said this during his visit to Pat Feeder Canal area of Naseerabad district.

He was accompanied by Director Provincial Ombudsman Saeed Ahmed Shahwani, Xen Irrigation Mehraullah Ansari.

The provincial ombudsman of Balochistan took notice of the breach in the Pat Feeder Canal saying formers were facing difficulties from Pat Feeder Canal's breach.

However, Xen Irrigation assured that the breach would be repaired soon.

Nazar Muhammad also inspected several branches on the Pat Feeder Canal and issued special instructions for their repair and maintenance.

Related Topics

Balochistan Visit From

Recent Stories

Indian, UK Prime Ministers Meet at COP26 Summit in ..

Indian, UK Prime Ministers Meet at COP26 Summit in Glasgow - New Delhi

3 minutes ago
 UAE announces return of diplomats, citizens from L ..

UAE announces return of diplomats, citizens from Lebanon

12 minutes ago
 Opposition's anti-govt propaganda will fail: Gover ..

Opposition's anti-govt propaganda will fail: Governor

3 minutes ago
 Female voters' registration increases by 40 percen ..

Female voters' registration increases by 40 percent in last 100 days: NADRA chai ..

6 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for vaccine equity as global corona ..

UN chief calls for vaccine equity as global coronavirus deaths exceed 5 million

6 minutes ago
 Pfizer Now Shipping 15Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses f ..

Pfizer Now Shipping 15Mln COVID-19 Vaccine Doses for Children in US - White Hous ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.